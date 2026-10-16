Apple store outage resolved as iPhone Duo pre-orders crash the site

Apple’s online store went offline early Friday, October 16, morning ahead of iPhone Duo pre-orders, replacing product pages with its familiar “be right back” message.

Pre-orders opened at 5:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. through Apple’s official site and the Apple Store app.

Within 15 minutes of opening, launch-day delivery had already sold out, confirming earlier warnings of constrained supply and high demand. Customers who saved a configuration during Apple’s “Get Ready” process could check out faster.

The iPhone Duo is Apple’s first foldable, featuring a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer screen when closed. It runs on the A20 Pro chip and launches with iOS 27.1, which includes UI optimizations for the foldable form factor.

The device uses Touch ID rather than Face ID and comes in night sky and star white colour options.

Pricing starts at $1,999 in the U.S. and £1,999 in the UK, with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. Apple reportedly increased Duo orders by 30% ahead of pre-orders after earlier production concerns.

First deliveries arrive Friday, October 23, when the device also hits Apple Stores in more than 70 countries. A second wave of availability follows on October 30. Reports indicate suppliers will ship roughly 7-10 million units for the rest of 2026.