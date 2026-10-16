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Selena Gomez lip-syncs ex Nick Jonas' iconic 'red dress' line in new video

The singer-actress and the Jonas Brothers star, both 34, dated on-and-off from 2008 to 2010

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Web Desk
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Published October 16, 2026

Gomez is now married to Benny Blanco while Jonas shares a daughter with wife Priyanka Chopra
Gomez is now married to Benny Blanco while Jonas shares a daughter with wife Priyanka Chopra

Selena Gomez is taking a trip down memory lane with a playful nod to her ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas.

The pop icon, 34, revisited the Jonas Brothers’ 2008 hit Burnin’ Up in a TikTok video showcasing her red-hot look at the 2026 Rare Impact Fund Benefit on Wednesday, October 14.

Gomez wore a custom Prada gown and satin heels as she lip-synced the song’s famous “high heels, red dress” line, a cheeky reference to her history with Nick.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez reflects on dating Jonas Brothers with BFF Taylor Swift

The singer-actress appeared as Nick’s love interest in the song’s music video as their romance heated up in real life. The pair began dating in 2008 after meeting through their Disney Channel careers, with Gomez starring in Wizards of Waverly Place and Nick appearing in Camp Rock before launching the series Jonas.

Both around 15 when their romance began, they had an on-again, off-again relationship before splitting for good in 2010.

Gomez has since married music producer Benny Blanco. The couple tied the knot in September 2025 and recently marked their first anniversary by eating frozen wedding cake in their pajamas and watching their wedding videos.

Nick, meanwhile, married Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra in December 2018. They welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez reveals cosy anniversary plans with Benny Blanco

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