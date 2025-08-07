 
Geo News

Selena Gomez reflects on dating Jonas Brothers with BFF Taylor Swift

Selene Gomez dated Nick Jonas on and off from 2008 to 2010

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 07, 2025

Selena Gomez reflects on dating Jonas Brothers with BFF Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez reflects on dating Jonas Brothers with BFF Taylor Swift 

Selena Gomez spilled the beans on dating Jonas Brothers along with her BFF Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Jack Sheen's podcast Therapists, the Calm Down hitmaker revealed that she dated Nick Jonas at a time when Swift was in a relationship with Joe Jonas.

 “Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers. We dated, I dated Nick and she dated Joe," said the 33-year-old.

"And everything was it was cute, we were young. We all know and love each other now and it’s so cute," added the Only Murders in the Building actress.

Selene further said, "We don’t know what we were doing. She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet."

"I was about 15 she was about 18 and that’s when it was the crazy curly Taylor and she had all these bracelets that went all the way up," she added.

For those unversed, Selene dated Nick on and off from 2008 to 2010. The two stars officially announced their split in March 2010.

It is pertinent to mention that the Love On songstress is all set to exchange vows with her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

As per the latest reports, Selena and the music producer will tie the knot in California this September.

Machine Gun Kelly's grim diet plan sparks concerns video
Machine Gun Kelly's grim diet plan sparks concerns
Keke Palmer gushes over steamy scenes with Pete Davidson
Keke Palmer gushes over steamy scenes with Pete Davidson
Kelly Clarkson addresses decision to postpone Las Vegas residency
Kelly Clarkson addresses decision to postpone Las Vegas residency
Ana de Armas wants to 'bring her best' for Tom Cruise: Source
Ana de Armas wants to 'bring her best' for Tom Cruise: Source
'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland praises John Cena's work ethic
'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland praises John Cena's work ethic
Margot Robbie eyed for lead role in 'Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman' remake
Margot Robbie eyed for lead role in 'Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman' remake
Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday reveals '2 big rules' imposed by famous parents
Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday reveals '2 big rules' imposed by famous parents
Jennifer Hudson reveals her 'happy place' involves boyfriend Common
Jennifer Hudson reveals her 'happy place' involves boyfriend Common