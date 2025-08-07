Selena Gomez reflects on dating Jonas Brothers with BFF Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez spilled the beans on dating Jonas Brothers along with her BFF Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Jack Sheen's podcast Therapists, the Calm Down hitmaker revealed that she dated Nick Jonas at a time when Swift was in a relationship with Joe Jonas.

“Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers. We dated, I dated Nick and she dated Joe," said the 33-year-old.

"And everything was it was cute, we were young. We all know and love each other now and it’s so cute," added the Only Murders in the Building actress.

Selene further said, "We don’t know what we were doing. She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet."

"I was about 15 she was about 18 and that’s when it was the crazy curly Taylor and she had all these bracelets that went all the way up," she added.

For those unversed, Selene dated Nick on and off from 2008 to 2010. The two stars officially announced their split in March 2010.

It is pertinent to mention that the Love On songstress is all set to exchange vows with her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

As per the latest reports, Selena and the music producer will tie the knot in California this September.