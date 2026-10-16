Haaland to Arsenal? Man City’s financial troubles spark stunning January transfer suggestion

Manchester City star Erling Haaland transfer news has been making waves on social media after the club was found guilty of 114 out of 115 Premier League financial rule breaches..

Arsenal have been urged to make a sensational January move for Erling Haaland, with Manchester City's financial troubles threatening to put the Norwegian striker's future at the club in doubt.

City could face possible sanctions ranging from heavy fines and points deductions to relegation. The club has appealed against the verdict.

The talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham believes Arsenal should waste no time trying to take advantage.

Speaking on Fiery Fridays, Durham argued that Haaland would have little reason to stay at the Etihad if City were relegated or handed a punishment that damaged their chances of competing for major trophies.

"Arsenal in January should go for Erling Haaland," he said.

Durham also questioned whether Mikel Arteta could win the biggest trophies with his current attacking options, taking aim at both Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres.

He wants Arsenal to make a serious offer rather than merely test City's resolve.

But signing Haaland would be anything but straightforward.

The 26-year-old is under contract until 2034, and Arsenal would face competition from Europe's wealthiest clubs if he became available.

There is also no confirmed indication that Arsenal are preparing a bid. TEAMtalk previously reported that the Gunners had not held talks with Haaland's representatives.

Even talkSPORT's chief football correspondent Alex Crook doubts the move will happen.

Crook admitted Haaland could make Arsenal almost unstoppable but suggested Spain was a more realistic destination.

"I think he will end up at Barcelona or Real Madrid if he leaves Manchester City, probably Barcelona," he said.