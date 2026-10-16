Olivia Rodrigo credits Kendrick Lamar for inspiring new lyrics

Olivia Rodrigo recently released the remix of her hit song expectations, and gave fans a glimpse into the songwriting process in a new interview.

The 23-year-old pop superstar named Kendrick Lamar as one of the inspirations for the idea of the song, saying, “When I wrote expectations, initially, it was kind of like as a challenge to myself. I wanted to write a mantra song. I wanted to be like, 'I want to sing this song every night.' It's like Kendrick Lamar, 'Sit down, be humble,' it gets in your brain. You know what I mean? It's a mantra.”

The drop dead hitmaker released the song as a dating anthem on her album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, and fans have taken it as their motto as well.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo teases complete genre shift after exploring on new record

Hearing about Lamar's influence, fans on social media wrote, "Kendrick’s influence is unmatched!" and "olivia is team kendrick wbk."

While one requested, "pleaseeeee colab !!!," and others cheered, "Kendrick Lamar the Goat !!!"

Another added, "THERE YOU GO GOAT KNOWS GOAT IS WHAT I JUST HEARD."

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