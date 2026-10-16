Kim Kardashian says OJ Simpson case inspired her to pursue law

Kim Kardashian is following in the footsteps of her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, who famously represented his friend OJ Simpson during the famous 1995 murder case.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, October 15, the reality star revealed she was always fascinated with her father’s work, so much so that she took it upon herself to investigate at just 14 years old when OJ was staying at Robert’s house.

“I was just so into it. And I saw everything from behind the scenes,” Kim, 45, recalled. “I remember, after it had all happened, OJ came to stay with my dad at the house and he had this Louis Vuitton luggage that he brought into the house. And I’m seeing what’s going on in the news, but I see everything going on in real life at my house.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian hospitalised for same medical issue that killed her father

She continued, “So I’m like, I’m going to go play investigator and I’m going to go through his luggage and see if I could find anything.”

The SKIMS founder said she thoroughly searched the luggage, which was in her younger sister Khloe’s room, closed it all up, and went downstairs like nothing happened.

“And I see the news, and they’re like, ‘We’re seizing the bag because we think something’s in it.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, my fingerprints are all over it!’ And so it made me realise people can be involved that aren’t involved and I need to help them,” she concluded, half-jokingly.

Kim has been a vocal advocate for prison reform, and she has studied law. She passed the baby bar after four attempts and took the Bar exam last year, though she did not pass.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian gets raw about 'disappointing' bar exam result