Kim Kardashian gets raw about 'disappointing' aspect of life

Kim Kardashian reveals the hard work behind her bar exam preparation

Kim Kardashian just revealed the tough reality of preparing for the California bar exam.

In a candid video posted on Instagram, the reality star shared the stressful moments leading up to the test that would determine whether or not she would become a lawyer — although she previously revealed that she did not pass.

“I’ve shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying — the ups, the downs, and everything in between,” Kim wrote in the caption.

“On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end. This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there,” The Kardashians star mentioned.

The video begins with Kardashian sitting on her bed crying before rewinding to two weeks before the test.

Her time was spent reviewing cases, working with her team of professors, and studying the courses at length.

To make the countless hours of studying even more stressful, the SKIMS founder had also thrown her back out, which resulted in a few “disc issues.” Eventually, her emotions got the best of her.

“Every time I feel like I’m a step ahead, something happens to try to stop me from doing this,” Kardashian said while breaking down in tears, adding, “A part of me just wants to stop. I just feel like my brain’s gonna explode and I still have so much more to go.”

However, she stayed committed to her goal. And while her four children were on vacation, she spent as much time as she could making sure she was ready to take the exam.

“I feel really good about everything,” Kim said the day before the test. “My body feels good — it feels way better than it has in previous days. I feel good, like, I feel prepared.”

On November 7, however, Kardashian received the news that she did not pass the bar exam on the same day as the premiere of Hulu’s All’s Fair.