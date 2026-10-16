Katie Zacharia's 14-minute White House briefing resurfaces after Trump hints at her exit

US President Donald Trump's newly appointed press secretary Katie Zacharia is reportedly leaving the White House after just one week, bringing renewed attention to her first press briefing, which lasted only 14 minutes.

Zacharia, who replaced Karoline Leavitt earlier this week, faced reporters for the first time on Tuesday but answered questions from only three news outlets before abruptly ending the session.

According to the Associated Press, the 41-year-old spent much of her appearance reading prepared remarks praising Trump's policies on immigration, tariffs and the economy.

She then took questions from Breitbart News, Fox News and the Daily Mail, all considered conservative or right-leaning outlets.

As other journalists attempted to ask questions, Zacharia announced that she was ending the briefing because Trump was preparing to leave the White House.

She suggested reporters could question the president directly outside.

Despite criticism of her performance, Trump initially defended Zacharia, telling reporters that she had done an excellent job.

But during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday, Zacharia admitted that she had little time to prepare for the briefing.

She said she had been awake since 3am and acknowledged that she probably should have limited her appearance to an introduction rather than taking questions.

Her troubles increased after she confirmed that she had failed the California bar exam and never attempted it again, despite previously describing herself as a lawyer.

On Friday, Trump suggested that Zacharia should reconsider remaining in the position because of the criticism directed at her.

The president said he had advised her to think about her family and whether the demanding White House role was worth the scrutiny.