Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan break Taylor Swift's record with new song

Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo have raised fans' expectations with the release of their expectations remix, as it is already kicking off milestones a day after its release.

The 23-year-old pop superstar dropped the music video and the remix together, and fans have been streaming it on loop.

The song has now marked the biggest opening on the release day and reached number one on US iTunes.

It surpassed the record previously held by Taylor Swift's Patient Zero for the biggest debut.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo reveals one dating advice she received from Chappell Roan

Fans flocked to social media to celebrate, and wrote, "crowned best new track for a reason btw," and "Smash hit."

A third chimed in, "the acoustic didn’t save her i guess," throwing shade at Swift's release on the same day.

While others applauded, "MOTHERS," and "ultra talented duo!!!"

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan announce exciting new collaboration