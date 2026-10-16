Olivia Rodrigo reveals one dating advice she received from Chappell Roan

Olivia Rodrigo had quite a dating story to tell, and Chappell Roan apparently had a bold solution.

During a joint interview with Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, conducted by Zane Lowe for Apple Music, released on October 16, the drivers license hitmaker recalled their conversation while working on the expectations remix.

She told the host how she had been describing some of the things men had done to her when the Red Wine Supernova songstress offered an advice.

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“I was telling you all of the crazy stuff that boys have done to me and you're like oh my god, like you need to start dating girls, this is crazy,” The Deja Vu singer recounted.

The exchange offers a glimpse into the friendship between the two pop stars, whose playful chemistry has become part of the excitement surrounding their latest collaboration.

Although Rodrigo, 23, did not suggest that she had acted on Roan’s advice, the anecdote quickly became a standout moment from their conversation, particularly for fans interested in the singers’ perspectives on modern dating.

The interview arrived shortly after the release of the expectations remix featuring Roan, 28, along with its accompanying music video.

The track comes from Rodrigo’s album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, and the collaboration brings the two singers together for a new take on the song.

Roan contributes a guest verse, marking her first feature on a Rodrigo song.

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