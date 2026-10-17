Dylan Sprouse reacts to Barabara Palvin walking VS show 6 weeks post-partum

The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, welcomed their baby girl Sylvie in early September

Barbara Palvin is walking the Victoria’s Secret fashion show just six weeks after giving birth, and her husband Dylan Sprouse couldn’t be prouder.

On Friday, October 16, Victoria’s Secret announced that Palvin will wear her wings once again at this year’s show on Sunday. The official VS Instagram page shared a video of Palvin with a baby stroller with a tag reading “Angel on board.”

“Motherhood looks good on you, @realbarbarapalvin. So Does the runway — see you in LA” the caption read.

READ MORE: Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse share first photo of their newborn daughter

As fans celebrated, no one was happier than the supermodel’s husband. “Proud of my missus, jumping right into the vs fashion show post birth,” the Suite Life of Zack & Cody star wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside a picture of the new mom walking their dog with their newborn in a baby carrier. “Built different. I don’t know where you find the energy but damn!” Dylan added.

Dylan, 34, and Barbara, 33, welcomed their baby girl on September 7, naming her Sylvie. The couple tied the knot in July 2023 after five years of dating.

The Disney alum has been his wife’s number-one fan and supporter. When Barbara walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year with a broken foot and months after her endometriosis surgery, the actor was there handing out lapel pins to raise awareness for the chronic condition.

The year before that, Dylan brought cutouts of their pets, holding them up and cheering her on from the front row.

READ MORE: Dylan Sprouse rushes to protect Barbara Palvin during shocking home break-in