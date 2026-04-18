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Dylan Sprouse rushes to protect Barbara Palvin during shocking home break-in

'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' star Dylan Sprouse bravely tackles home intruder at Hollywood Hills estate

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 18, 2026

Dylan Sprouse rushes to protect Barbara Palvin during shocking home break-in
Dylan Sprouse rushes to protect Barbara Palvin during shocking home break-in

Dylan Sprouse rushed to protect his beloved wife Barbara Palvin during a shocking incident in Los Angeles.

On Friday, April 18, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star reportedly knocked down a home intruder who broke into the couple’s Hollywood Hills estate.

Law enforcement sources shared that Barbara, 32, called 911 at 12:30 a.m., saying there was an attempted burglary at their place.

However, Dylan, 33, didn’t wait for the cops to arrive. Instead, he took matters into his own hands, reportedly held the alleged intruder at gunpoint before tackling him to the ground, sources told TMZ.

The Suite Life on Deck alum restrained the man until police arrived, later securing his gun in its holster and placing it behind the front gate, the outlet reported.

It is pertinent to note that neither Dylan nor Barbara, who tied the knot in 2023, have publicly commented on the scary situation.

With his timely and courageous response, the After We Collided actor proved he won’t hesitate to step up when it comes to his wife’s safety and protection.

And Barbara might be just as impressed by her devoted husband, who is best known for starring alongside his twin brother Cole Sprouse in the Disney Channel series.

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