Ariel Winter reveals dating 'Modern Family' costar Nolan Gould's best friend

Ariel Winter has revealed that she is dating one of her Modern Family co-star Nolan Gould’s best friends.

“I’m actually dating one of Nolan’s best friends,” Winter told PEOPLE, adding that the group go on double dates.

“He’s a wonderful person,” she said. She didn’t share any details about him.

Winter, 28, who played Alex Dunphy, ended her relationship with actor Luke Benward in August 2025, though the split stayed private for nearly a year.

Read more: Ariel Winter confirms she and Luke Benward secretly broke up last year

They had been together since 2019 and lived in Nashville with their rescue dogs.

In May, she told PEOPLE she was splitting her time between California and Nashville and renting a house in Los Angeles with Gould, who played Luke Dunphy.

“People ask me about a Modern Family reboot,” she said, “but Nolan and I are real roommates now.”

She joked that they were having their own little reboot, with just the two of them living together.

It now seems Gould has helped with her love life too, as she says it was through him that she met her new boyfriend.

Read more: Luke Benward exposes what Ariel Winter refuses to allow