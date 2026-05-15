Ariel Winter confirms she and Luke Benward secretly broke up last year

Ariel Winter shares emotional message after Luke Benward breakup news

Ariel Winter is speaking out after closing a six-year chapter in her personal life.

The Modern Family alum, 28, has confirmed that her near-six-year relationship with fellow actor Luke Benward has come to an amicable end last year.

People magazine first broke the news of their quiet breakup on Thursday, May 14, with a source sharing that Winter, 28, and Benward, 31, realised they’re “better as friends.”

Taking to the comments section of People’s Instagram post, Winter directly addressed the breakup and shut down any speculation of bad blood.

“He's still one of my best friends, a great human being and a great pup coparent,” the actress emphasised. “Just because sometimes people aren't meant to be doesn't mean you don't still appreciate the time spent and retain the friendship you shared… still a big luke fan over here!!!” she added.

The pair reportedly ended their relationship in August 2025. A source told the outlet the decision was mutual, adding that Winter still thinks Benward is “the best” and that there is “tons of love still between them.”

Winter and Benward were friends for years before they began dating in 2019.

Back in 2021, Winter admitted the shift caught her off guard. “Honestly, it's been the best thing ever now, but it was pretty bizarre at first because that was never something that I expected at all,” she said at the time. “It's been the biggest blessing for me. He is amazing. He is definitely my safe space.”