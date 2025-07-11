Luke Benward exposes what Ariel Winter refuses to allow

Luke Benward reveals Ariel Winter's bizarre television boundary

Luke Benward just got candid and revealed his girlfriend, Ariel Winter, will not let him watch Modern Family with her.

In a talk with Us Weekly ahead of their new show premiere, Don’t Log Off, the 30-year-old American actor and singer shared he is an ardent fan of Modern Family but Winter, who plays the role of Alex Dunphy in the sitcom, has refused to watch it together.

Benward said, “She won’t let me watch Modern Family with her. But sometimes I turn it on just to mess with her. I just love Phil Dunphy. He never misses.”

Winter added, “It’s not that I won’t let you watch it,” and confessed that his boyfriend has to watch the ABC show alone.

He went on to quip, “My family loved Modern Family,” and went on to recall an evening in Los Angeles when they spotted the 27-year-old American actress while having dinner.

“[My dad] was like, ‘Hey, we know her!’ and I was like, ‘Dad, dad, we don’t know her. I know her. You know her from Modern Family. Let’s lower your voice here,” the Cloud 9 star recounted.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the couple’s horror thriller show Don’t Log Off, in which Winter plays Annie while Benward portrays Adam, is hitting theatres on July 11 prior to its VOD release on July 15, 2025.