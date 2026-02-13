'Dancing With The Stars' pro Allison Holker says yes to Adam Edmunds

Allison Holker gets engaged to Adam Edmunds

Allison Holker got engaged to her boyfriend of two years Adam Edmunds.

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant announced the delightful news via social media, sharing that her fiance popped the question during her surprise birthday party.

The newly engaged couple had their Valentine’s Day bliss sorted two days prior as on Thursday, February 12, Allison, 38, took to Instagram to offer a few glimpses of "the most romantic night" of her life.

“We’re ENGAGED!” she captioned the series of beautiful snapshots, including the couple, who have been dating for two years, posing with their blended family and other guests at the party. “It was the most romantic night of my life!”

“I am so in love with you Adam. Baby, I am forever grateful for you and the impact you have had in my life and my kids lives,” the professional dancer continued to gush over the love of her life. “I am a better person because of you. You helped me find me again and showed me how to love. Every morning I wake up I feel safe knowing you are.”

She shared that Edmunds, 45, got down on one knee during a surprise birthday party turned "surprise proposal party."

It is pertinent to note that Allison celebrated her 38th birthday on February 6.

“The whole night was magic,” she wrote. “You had every detail thought out to make it even more special.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum thanked everyone who helped plan and contribute to their big moment, including close friend and party planner Troy Williams, as well as musician Clinton Kane, who serenaded the couple with his song, I Guess I’m in Love.

“Thank you for bringing all the people we love together to celebrate our love,” she wrote, “I love you all and appreciate you so much. Thank you for seeing me for all of me and loving me for it!”

As she continued, she remarked how she “will always support” her now-fiancé. “You are my everything Adam.”

“I love you Adam,” she wrote with a red-heart emoji attached before concluding.

Allison and Adam’s engagement comes three years after Holker’s late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, died by suicide at age 40 on December 14, 2022.

Boss and Allison got married in 2013, three years after meeting on So You Think You Can Dance, and shared three children: nine-year-old son Maddox, five-year-old daughter Zaia, and Allison’s daughter Weslie, 17, whom Boss adopted.

Additionally, Allison’s now future husband Adam is also a father to three kids from a past relationship.