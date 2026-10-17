Eagles snag QB Joe Milton from rival Cowboys after Jalen Hurts injury

After the second ultrasound revealed the blood clod had moved, the Eagles ruled QB Jalen Hurts for the Week 6 game against the Panthers.

QB Hurts' injury has forced the Philadelphia Eagles to sign a player from the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles are now set to sign Joe Milton off the Cowboys practice squad, according to multiple media reports.

Under NFL rules, when a franchise signs a player off another team’s practice squad, that player must be added to the 53-man roster, so Milton won’t be a practice squad player in Philadelphia; instead, he’ll be on the active roster.

The New England Patriots picked Milton as the sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but after a year spent as a backup behind Drake Maye (and Jacoby Brissett), he never gets a chance to see the field.

He was transferred to the Cowboys in April 2025; during that season, he saw action in four different games while backing up Dak Prescott.

While during the last season, the Cowboys made a trade for Sam Howell, and he ended up beating Milton out for the backup QB role.

The Cowboys waived him after the preseason in a move that appeared to blindside the 26-year-old QB.

Dallas signed Milton to their practice squad, and that’s where he’s spent the past five weeks until the Philadelphia made their checkmate move on Friday, October 16.

The Eagles play the Crolina Panthers in Week 6 on Sunday, October 18, at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.