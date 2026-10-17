Beatrice, Eugenie make last favour for Sarah Ferguson after firm decision

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have come to a difficult decision about how they plan to secure their royal connections and not upset their uncle King Charles.

The monarch has been supportive to his two nieces when the scandals of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson with links to Jeffrey Epstein had emerged.

But as things have escalated there are growing fears that the Palace may force the King to decide what’s in the best interest of the monarchy.

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Hence, Beatrice and Eugenie reportedly decided to put some distance between themselves and their parents.

However, despite the circumstances, according to royal commentator Phil Dampier, Beatrice and Eugenie have quietly been visiting their mother at her new rental home.

Though, they are in no a rush to associate with her publicly.

“Friends tell me they have both been to see her at her new house in the past couple of weeks,” he told HELLO!.

“I don't think they want to be seen with her in public at the moment, and she probably realises it's not a good idea either, but behind the scenes they are talking and trying to be supportive.”

Fergie reportedly moved into her new rental space in UK after keeping a low-profile in public.

However, Phil emphasised that the sisters, who were once very close to their parents, do not share the same relationship anymore.

“I don't think the relationship is quite as close as it used to be, certainly,” he explained. “I think the days of them being the tripod and inseparable have been fragmented.’

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There is a possibility that Beatrice and Eugenie are only doing this out of kindness and not because they want to keep a close association.

“They have grown up and gone their own ways a bit, and they’ve got their separate lives and separate families.”