Miley Cyrus fights back tears remembering Dolly Parton at Hollywood Bowl

Miley Cyrus struggled to hold back tears as she remembered country music legend Dolly Parton.

On Friday, October 16, the Flowers hitmaker paid an emotional tribute to her late godmother during the opening night of her Miley: Bass Persuades – Live at the Hollywood Bowl shows.

“Me and Dolly, we are eternal. Nothing in this life could ever tear us apart, and I'm gonna see her again, and I can't f------ wait,” the Hannah Montana star told the audience, her voice breaking as she fought back tears.

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“Because I miss her,” she added emotionally.

Her first headlining show at the legendary Los Angeles venue turned into a deeply personal moment of grief, love and remembrance.

She reflected on Parton’s extraordinary musical legacy, saying, “Some of the greatest music that we have today was written, produced, performed by my Aunt Dolly. This is one of those songs.”

The Wrecking Ball songstress subsequently performed Jolene, turning the performance into a tribute to the woman who had been part of her life since childhood.

The latest performance marked her return to major concert performances after several years away from the stage.

The tribute also reportedly featured a heart-shaped frame containing Parton’s picture during Cyrus’s performance of Wrecking Ball, adding another poignant reminder of the bond between the two singers.

The emotional moment came less than two months after Parton died on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80, prompting tributes from fans, fellow musicians and celebrities around the world.

The concert marked the first of two scheduled Hollywood Bowl performances for Cyrus, with the second set for Sunday, October 18.

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