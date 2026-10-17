Prince William issued warning ahead of his arrival in Mumbai: Watch

Prince William's latest confession earned him a warning before he touched down in Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize.

The future King spoke to BBC Asian Network about his feelings before taking his project to India, stating that he is excited to visit the vibrant city of Mumbai.

During an interview at The Mall, William first admitted that his spice intake is pretty limited, adding, "I start sweating; it's terrible."

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In response, the show's presenter warned the Prince of Wales, saying, "You need to get a hold of that because you are going to Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize."

Later in the interview, Nikita Kanda asked, "What are you looking forward to about going to Mumbai?"

Prince William shared, "So I am really looking forward to the vibe. It's one of the most vibrant cities I've ever been to. The love of cricket out there is phenomenal. I've never known anything like it.

"And I love my sports. Obviously, football is my number one, but seeing how the Indians love their cricket, this felt like a very fun thing to do to get some of the icons from cricket on the Mall in an iconic situation and just kind of get everyone excited about the idea of Earthshot coming to Mumbai."

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It is important to mention that the Earthshot Prize Awards Night and Summit will take place in Mumbai, India on November 16–17.