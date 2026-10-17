Princess Kate sends ‘good luck’ message as Harry, Meghan begin new chapter

The Princess of Wales made a surprise move as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy the spotlight starting their new chapter in Britain.

While Prince William and Princess Kate have not exclusively addressed the return of the Sussexes neither have they shown any signs of taking it a step further, there have been mixed reports about a possible opening of a communication channel.

As the spotlight had been on Harry and Meghan’s latest Nottingham visit, Catherine made a personal statement wishing good luck to the players heading onto the world stage.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Office issues first statement after ‘official' return

“Wishing the England Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair Rugby League teams the very best as they travel to Australia for the Rugby League World Cup,” she wrote.

“Good luck to all the players, coaches and support staff representing England on the world stage.” She signed off with her initial, signalling that it was her who penned the message.

The message could be interpreted in two different ways: Catherine wanted to bring focus back on the work of the royals or she simply wanted to show that the Waleses are not paying heed to what the Sussexes are doing.

Previously, royal experts have noted that the Waleses have been avoiding a “kneejerk” reaction to what Harry and Meghan do, suggesting a possible alliance could be possible down the line.

Although, sources have continuously affirmed that the future king is absolutely livid with his brother still, and has no plans to forgive him soon. Meanwhile, Kate is reportedly more open to the idea, but will go against her husband.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan reject royal positions in exchange for special role

Catherine’s message also comes after Harry and Meghan’s office issued a statement about “what comes next” following their Nottingham visit.