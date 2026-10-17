Prince Harry, Meghan reject royal positions in exchange for special role

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a boost in confidence as they stepped out in Nottingham in Thursday, marking a new chapter for the Sussex brand.

Back in 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still working royals, newly-engaged, carrying out royal duties. Now, the couple is carving its own path, and this could create a major problem for the Palace.

Harry and Meghan, who were declared “private citizens” by the King in early September, had made it clear that they had no plans to be back in the royal fold with their move back to Britain.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan shock Palace with first 'official' outing in UK

According to sources cited by New Idea, Harry and Meghan had initially been really nervous” about Nottingham especially after Harry was booed at the rugby game, but they are “absolutely buzzing right now”.

Per previous reports, after the monarch had made their royal status clear, sources close to the couple said that they don’t want a return to the royal life, but instead they want to be public figures.

“The overwhelming positivity and outpouring of support that they received from the crowd have totally banished any self-doubt and given them an enormous surge of confidence,” the insider told outlet.

“It’s strengthened Harry’s belief that this is where they belong, that they can really build on the momentum and ultimately work their way back into the royal family on a full-time basis.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle sends clear message to royals with princess-style power move

The couple has reportedly planned few more engagements like this and while they have not intended to demand a “half-in, half-out arrangement”, they are now signalling a full return to take on engagements independently as public figures.

This understandably would not sit right with the Firm and it remains to be seen how it all pans out.