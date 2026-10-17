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Prince Harry, Meghan Office issues first statement after ‘official' return

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal 'what comes next' after Nottingham outing sparks speculation on royal 'alliance'

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Web Desk
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Published October 17, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan Office issues first statement after ‘official’ return
Prince Harry, Meghan Office issues first statement after ‘official’ return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to have doubled-down on their stance as their latest outing in Nottingham outing has once again sparked curiousity about their return to the royal life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were declared as “private citizens” by King Charles shared a lengthy statement about their work and what it entails as they “reconnect” with the communities that they have supported.

Detailing the visit, the statement declared that this was an opportunity for the couple to “reflect on what comes next”.

“For The Duke and Duchess, returning to Nottingham was an opportunity to reconnect with a community close to their hearts and reflect on what comes next,” the statement read after detailing their visit. 

“Across the work here, a common thread emerged: opportunity grows through relationships built over time, the commitment of people who support one another, and places where everyone feels a sense of belonging.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Office issues first statement after ‘official’ return


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