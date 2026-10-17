King Charles health back in spotlight after shock change to royal diary

King Charles has returned to the headlines, but this time not for his dedication to the crown; instead, it is due to renewed concerns about his health following the Palace's major shake-up.

The monarch, who is the official patron of the Royal Ballet School, was notably missing from its 100th anniversary, sparking whispers in London society about his health, per Page Six.

Prince William's father has shown up at several engagements in 2026. From a much-talked-about US visit to the upcoming announced tour of the Caribbean, the monarch did not let his cancer treatment affect his day-to-day royal tasks.

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However, last weekend, royal fans saw Princess Margaret’s daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto, representing the monarchy at the ballet bash.

Notably, Lady Sarah Chatto is also the president of both the Royal Ballet School and the Birmingham Royal Ballet.

King Charles' visible absence from the key event led to talks about the Palace's shock change in the royal diary.

It has also been claimed that the King’s "official calendar is quietly being cut back."

It is pertinent to note that Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer on February 5, 2024.

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Since then, he has been undergoing cancer treatment.