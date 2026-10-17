Prince William says 'no' to Princess Kate's emotional plea

The royal family's dynamic appears to have shifted as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in the UK.

The Princess Catherine and Prince William are reportedly not entirely on the same page when it comes to reconciliation with the Duke of Sussex as emotions run high and hopes for unity are once again in the spotlight.

Kate is allegedly growing frustrated with William's refusal to reconcile with Harry amid claims their disagreement is creating fresh tensions within the royal household.

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It emerges ahead of the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in August 2027. William and Harry are still divided after years of damaging public revelations.

A source claimed, "Catherine has become increasingly concerned that the prolonged estrangement is affecting both families and undermining hopes of a reconciliation."

The Princess is respected a peacekeeper within the royal family, and she is becoming increasingly determined to encourage dialogue between William and Harry.

However, there is no suggestion she intends to contact Harry secretly or disregard William's wishes to freeze him out.

The future British monarch is said to remain deeply resentful over allegations made about the royal family in Harry's memoir, Spare, and the Sussexes' infamous televised interviews.

A palace source claimed to Radar: "Catherine considers family stability more important than maintaining grievances indefinitely."

King Charles, 77, is also understood to favour improved relations with his younger son.

The monarch, who is still undergoing cancer treatment for an undisclosed form of the disease, met Harry and his grandchildren in July.

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