Katherine Ryan reveals how she tried to make things right with Victoria Beckham

The comedian also spoke about her husband Bobby Kootstra's reaction to the incident

Katherine Ryan has confessed that she tried to make peace with Victoria Beckham after the BBC upheld complaints about the comedian linking an obscene term to the Spice Girls star on Have I Got News For You.

The comedian, 43, also spoke about her husband Bobby Kootstra's reaction to the incident, revealing that he was unimpressed by the slur and told her 'you get yourself in trouble.'

Speaking to The Times, Katherine said: 'I was being irreverent. I adore her, and I don’t care what people think, but equally I do have accountability for hurting people’s feelings,' Even if they’re a massive celebrity, I do feel bad about that. I try to make it right.

READ MORE: Katherine Ryan reveals why she thinks having 'one chic daughter' is ideal

For a few days I walked around … Even Bobby was shaking his head. He was like, "You get yourself into trouble sometimes, Katherine.'

On the programme, which was hosted by Katherine, the segment discussed David allegedly using the word in an email to his publicist where he expressed outrage at missing out on a knighthood in 2013 (he has since been knighted).

He apparently referred to the honours committee as 'a bunch of cs'.

She also shared a screenshot of a message she sent to Victoria after 'to make it clear it was a stupid joke and I didn't mean any harm towards you at all'.

Elsewhere in the interview, Katherine said she ignores internet trolls.

READ MORE: David Beckham shows support for Victoria after Katherine Ryan's apology