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King Charles lands in trouble trying to protect Andrew as anger erupts

Andrew returns to King Charles 'good books' as secret deal exposed

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Published October 17, 2026

King Charles lands in trouble trying to protect Andrew as anger erupts
King Charles lands in trouble trying to protect Andrew as anger erupts

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor returned to haunt King Charles and the royal family after details about financial dealings have been revealed.

The former Duke of York handed over Royal Lodge to the Crown Estate before his lease ended, which made him eligible to pocket £302,000 in compensation.

However, the huge mansion he left was in extremely bad condition, and he was asked to pay a £1.8m repair bill. But the entitled former Prince said that he could not pay the hefty amount.

READ MORE: Beatrice, Eugenie make last favour for Sarah Ferguson after firm decision

As usual, King Charles intervened and cleared his financial woes, which sparked anger among royal commentators. 

On the latest episode of the Mirror’s Pod Save the King YouTube show, royal editor Russell Myers questioned Andrew's disrespectful behaviour. 

He said, "It's a total lack of respect. Really, it is. Because if you're supposed to be responsible for it, but you just think, ‘How disrespectful can some people be?’

"You've got a member of the Royal Family living in a residence that isn't his own; he doesn't get to pass it down, it's part of the Crown Estate, and yet a £1.8m repair bill… Why on earth has the King done this?"

In response, another royal commentator, Jennifer Newton, agreed with Russell, calling out Andrew's entitled behaviour.

She added, "He thinks he can live in that house, do what he wants, move out, and someone else is going to clean up the mess, literally and financially, for him."

Russell asked how long the King will treat Andrew like a child, as he is not showing any signs of learning from his mistakes.

READ MORE: Palace releases King Charles key video message after calls to 'step down'

The royal expert said, "If the King's just going to bail him out time after time after time, you know, is he going to do anything for himself? 'The King is treating Andrew like a child.'"

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