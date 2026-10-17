Barbara Palvin braces for runway comeback after welcoming baby

Barbara Palvin is preparing for a major runway comeback, and she’s doing it just six weeks after becoming a mom!

The Hungarian model, 33, was spotted grabbing iced drinks and running errands in Los Angeles on October 15, looking ready for the catwalk in a white dress-blouse, stockings, knee-high socks and black leather heeled boots.

But the casual outing came just days before her highly anticipated return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, October 18.

Palvin and husband Dylan Sprouse recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Sylvie, over Labor Day weekend. Now, the new mom is preparing to step back into the spotlight — and Dylan couldn’t be prouder.

Read More: Barbara Palvin shares heart-melting update with baby Sylvie

The 34-year-old actor gave his wife a sweet shout-out on Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of Barbara walking their dog with baby Sylvie tucked into a carrier on her chest.

“Proud of my missus, jumping right into the vs fashion show post birth. Built different,” he wrote.

He followed it up with another message that pretty much sums up what many new parents might be wondering.

“I don’t know where you find the energy but damn!” Dylan added.

Talk about a busy maternity leave!

The 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 18.

More than 15 models have reportedly been confirmed for this year’s show, but Barbara’s return is already giving fans another reason to tune in.