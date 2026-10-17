The Chainsmokers enter new era with ‘Baby’ release

The Chainsmokers have officially entered a new era of their music career after announcing their departure from Columbia/Disruptor.

The American electronic music duo, comprising Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, released a new song on Friday, October 16.

“BABY. Our first record as an independent artist is out NOW,” the Closer hitmakers wrote, marking their first release since revealing their move to independence.

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The new single comes just three days after the duo confirmed that they had parted ways with Columbia/Disruptor after more than a decade together.

On Tuesday, October 13, Pall and Taggart revealed that they were becoming independent artists after 11 years with the joint record label.

Despite leaving the label, the duo made clear that the decision was not the end of their partnership with each other. Instead, it marked a change in how they would release music and approach their future as artists.

“We have no idea what to expect for our next chapter but we are extremely excited to have fun and experiment with all our new music releases,” they added.

The musicians concluded their message by thanking their fans for their continued support and acknowledging their anticipation for more music.

“Thank you for sticking with us fam,” they wrote, adding a green heart emoji. “We know we owe you some records!”

The release on Friday appears to be a fulfilment of that promise, arriving only days after the duo told fans to expect new music in their independent era.

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