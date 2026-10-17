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Kate Cassidy reveals final moments with Liam Payne

Kate Cassidy remebers Liam Payne with emotional video

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 17, 2026

Kate Cassidy reveals final moments with Liam Payne
Kate Cassidy reveals final moments with Liam Payne 

Kate Cassidy is holding on to one last precious memory of Liam Payne — and her emotional tribute is leaving fans with a lump in their throats.

The influencer, 27, marked the second anniversary of the former One Direction star’s death on Friday, October 16, sharing intimate videos and photos of the couple on Instagram.

One throwback clip showed Payne lifting Cassidy into the air as the pair played around together.

The message over the footage read, “Treasure every moment with the people you love,” before Cassidy added a heartbreaking reflection.

“Forever grateful this was our last hour, our last video, our last moment together. Until the next life, I’ll see you again one day.”

Read More: Niall Horan breaks down in tears honouring Liam Payne on death anniversary

She captioned the post, “2 years.” Another video featuring Payne carried a simple but emotional message: “I love you forever & always.”

Cassidy also shared photos of the late singer on her Instagram Stories, writing, “2 years gone without you here but an eternity of memories,” followed by, “My handsome boy I love you!!!”

Payne died aged 31 in October 2024 after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Cassidy had been vacationing in Argentina with him but returned to the United States days before his death.

In a February 2025 interview with The Sun, she admitted she wished she had never left.

“Love is so optimistic, and you just hope that everything will work out at the end. Obviously, if I knew, if I could see into the future, I would never have left Argentina,” Cassidy said.

“I just never thought this would have happened, that it would turn out the way it did. It still doesn’t feel fully real for me that he’s not here.”

She later told Lorraine that accepting his death remained difficult, explaining that speaking about Payne in the present tense was part of her healing.

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