Liam Payne's ex girlfriend reveals why she was ‘dumped' over comparison remark

Kate Cassidy opened up about a painful breakup and how it is connected to her life after Liam Payne’s death.

The 27-year-old said that her new relationship ended after she kept comparing her partner to former partner Liam.

In a video shared with her followers, she said, “I got dumped, you guys.

Dating after losing somebody that you genuinely thought you were going to spend the rest of your life with is really tough because I physically look for Liam in every single guy that I meet.”

She explained that she would often say things like, “Liam would do this, so why aren’t you doing this?”

Kate, however, added that her partner eventually ended things, telling her, “He texted me yesterday and told me we should go our separate ways because it’s just too much, and I understand.”

The social media personality went on to share fhat she felt sad but also understood why it happened, adding she does not like losing people and finds new relationships exciting in the beginning.

Liam Payne passed away in October 2024 in Buenos Aires after falling from a hotel balcony at the age of 31.

Since his death, Kate has openly shared her grief with fans and often posts memories of him online.

She also once spoke about their final conversation before he left Argentina, saying he jokingly told her she was acting like it was their last goodbye when she was emotional before her flight.

Looking back now, she described that moment as “chilling” but also something she feels grateful for because it was a loving goodbye.