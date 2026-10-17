Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan mark new milestone with music video

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan has kicked off a new milestone with their remix of expectations, as their music video has garnered millions of views within hours of its release.

The music video now boasts of 6.4 million views on YouTube, which marked the biggest debut for a female collaboration for this year.

Roan and Rodrigo featured special cameos in their video - including David Byrne, their music producer Dan Nigro, Aquaria, and Venus Twins, and became a big cultural moment.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan break Taylor Swift's record with new song

Celebrating the moment, fans flocked to social media and wrote, "THIS GAG OMGG," and "Deserved. It's such a fun video."

A third chimed in, "This collab is EVERYTHING," and "thats so good for a remix i mean the song was released 4 months ago…"

More added, "my favourite video!!!" and "DREAM COLLAB."

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo credits Kendrick Lamar for inspiring new lyrics