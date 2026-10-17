Princess Kate admits she understands Meghan's pain: 'I feel you'

Princess Kate's kind heart holds love for everyone even for her sister-in-law Meghan Markle as her recent gesture reveals she truly understands her pain.

The Princess of Wales paid a heartfelt tribute during Meghan's recent trip to the UK with Archie and Lilibet, sending an emotional message of hope, support and courage.

In a gesture that has touched hearts across the world, the future Queen has proven once again that true grace comes from compassion.

A royal insider close to the Waleses claimed: "Princess Catherine has cleared the air with Meghan Markle through a deeply meaningful gesture, sharing a poignant and personal message for Baby Loss Awareness Week."

READ MORE: Prince William says 'no' to Princess Kate's emotional plea

Known for her empathy and quiet strength, Kate's heartfelt gesture is being seen as more than just a tribute as the insider went on saying: "It's a message of hope, healing and sisterhood for Meghan, who has bravely spoken about her own painful loss."

Prince William's wife tells her sister-in-law "I Feel You" in emotional message to grieving mothers, claims the source.

Kate's gesture shows that despite the distance and differences, Kate's sent a silent olive branch, wrapped in love and courage.

It comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales marked the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week with a poignant photo on social media, releasing an image of a lit candle to honour the campaign.

Members of the royal family have been open about their experiences of baby loss, including the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed she had a miscarriage in July, 2020, writing in an article of feeling "an almost unbearable grief".

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan said in a piece for the New York Times.

She went on to describe how she watched "my husband's heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine".

Meghan wrote that "loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020".

She shared her experience to urge people to "commit to asking others, 'are you OK?'".

In December 2001, Sophie had to be airlifted from Bagshot Park to King Edward VII Hospital in London for emergency surgery after suffering a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy at roughly six weeks pregnant.

Sophie, then 36, issued a brief statement from the hospital, which said: "I am obviously very sad but it was just not meant to be. But there will be other chances. The nurses have been unbelievably fantastic."

Princess Anne's daughter and Mike Tindall;s wife Zara has also been open about her experience, revealed that she suffered two miscarriages.

READ MORE: Prince William, Catherine secretly extend 'olive branch' to Harry, Meghan