Queen Camilla enjoys royal reunion with Zara Tindall at Ascot race day

Queen Camilla enjoyed a day of sporting celebrations at Ascot Racecourse on British Champions Day, where she caught up with Zara Tindall, met rising jockeys and congratulated some of the biggest names in horse racing.

The Queen was pictured exchanging greetings with Zara, who shares her passion for equestrian sport.

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Among those Camilla met was Saffie Osborne, who made history last month by becoming the first female jockey to win the St Leger, one of Britain's five Classic races, riding Hotazhell's rival.

The Queen is long favoured statement headwear and a beautifully coiffed bouffant.

Camilla also enjoyed a winning prediction of sorts after selecting Talk Of New York as her choice for the best-turned-out horse at the prestigious meeting.

The horse went on to claim victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, presented by the Queen, with jockey William Buick and trainer Charlie Appleby celebrating the result.

The royal was pictured beaming during the trophy presentation as Buick collected his prize, sharing in the excitement of the racecourse's biggest day.

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Away from the main track, Camilla met 14-year-old Camilla Froggatt, who won the pony race, taking time to celebrate the young rider's achievement.