Queen Camilla's former husband makes headlines with Zara Tindall by her side

Queen Camilla looked elegant in a long blue overcoat and a bespoke navy hat by Philip Treacy, finished with a delicate horseshoe brooch at her collar at Ascot.

Ascot welcomed Queen Camilla to Qatar Racing British Champions Day, writing on Instagram: “We are delighted to welcome Her Majesty The Queen to Ascot on Qatar Racing British Champions Day.”

The occasion also brought together familiar faces from the world of racing, with Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, among those attending the final major meeting of the British Flat racing season.

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Zara, meanwhile, opted for autumnal grey, wearing a smart tweed jacket with a white pussy-bow blouse and a brown leather skirt.

The pair were photographed smiling as Zara leaned in to greet Camilla, whose love of horses has long made the Ascot racecourse a familiar setting for her royal engagements.

Princess Anne's daughter is an accomplished eventer, she won an Olympic silver medal with the British team at the London 2012 Games.

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Camilla's former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, was also mentioned in social media posts about the day's gathering, with one account describing his longstanding connection to the Queen.