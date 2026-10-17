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Olivia Rodrigo adds new feather to her cap with 'yspsfagsil' album

Olivia Rodrigo earns new milestone with Grammy contender record 'you seem pretty sad'

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Published October 17, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo adds new feather to her cap with yspsfagsil album
Olivia Rodrigo adds new feather to her cap with 'yspsfagsil' album

Olivia Rodrigo is still reigning on the charts with her album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, four months after its release.

The 23-year-old pop superstar has achieved a new milestone after the release of her expectations remix featuring Chappell Roan.

The drop dead hitmaker now has the most songs in the Top 10 global Spotify chart - namely, expectations (remix) on number four, the cure on number six, and stupid song on number eight.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan mark new milestone with music video

Fans flocked to X and applauded the Grammy winner, writing, "OH GODLIVIA END THEM ALL YES," and "YAYYYY."

A third chimed in, "DESERVED," and "4 MONTHS AFTER RELEASE!!"

Another added, "easily biggest album of the year," and "Queen," gushed one.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo reveals one dating advice she received from Chappell Roan

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