Olivia Rodrigo adds new feather to her cap with 'yspsfagsil' album

Olivia Rodrigo is still reigning on the charts with her album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, four months after its release.

The 23-year-old pop superstar has achieved a new milestone after the release of her expectations remix featuring Chappell Roan.

The drop dead hitmaker now has the most songs in the Top 10 global Spotify chart - namely, expectations (remix) on number four, the cure on number six, and stupid song on number eight.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan mark new milestone with music video

Fans flocked to X and applauded the Grammy winner, writing, "OH GODLIVIA END THEM ALL YES," and "YAYYYY."

A third chimed in, "DESERVED," and "4 MONTHS AFTER RELEASE!!"

Another added, "easily biggest album of the year," and "Queen," gushed one.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo reveals one dating advice she received from Chappell Roan