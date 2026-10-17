 
Geo News

What happened behind closed doors before Trump fired Katie Zacharia after five days?

Zacharia praised Trump on social media, describing him as a hardworking and generous person

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 17, 2026

What happened behind closed doors before Trump fired Katie Zacharia after five days?
What happened behind closed doors before Trump fired Katie Zacharia after five days?

US President Donald Trump's former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia was reportedly in the middle of an interview with a journalist when she was unexpectedly called away for a meeting with Vice President JD Vance, shortly before losing her job.

Zacharia, whose tenure lasted just five days, was speaking to a Wall Street Journal reporter on Friday when senior White House adviser Stephen Miller interrupted the conversation.

According to the newspaper, Miller informed her that Vance wanted to speak with her, prompting Zacharia to leave the interview.

She never returned.

The unusual circumstances surrounding her departure emerged after the White House confirmed that Zacharia was leaving the position she had assumed earlier in the week.

Trump, however, publicly suggested that he had encouraged her to reconsider the job because of the criticism she had received.

The president told reporters that Zacharia had been treated unfairly by the media and questioned whether she needed to continue working under such pressure.

Her dismissal followed a difficult first week, during which she faced questions about her legal credentials and criticism over her debut White House briefing.

The briefing lasted approximately 14 minutes, with Zacharia taking questions from only three news outlets before leaving the podium.

She also admitted during a Fox News interview that she had never passed the bar exam, despite previously describing herself as a lawyer.

Following her departure, Zacharia praised Trump on social media, describing him as a hardworking and generous person.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that she would continue working with the Trump team in another capacity, although no new position had been announced.

Make us preferred on Google
Orcas are hunting great White Sharks around the world, scientists confirm
Orcas are hunting great White Sharks around the world, scientists confirm
BTS sets Spotify record: 10 Billion streams in a single year
BTS sets Spotify record: 10 Billion streams in a single year
WNBA finals 2026: Where to watch, full schedule, preview
WNBA finals 2026: Where to watch, full schedule, preview
US soldiers killed three reptilian aliens in secret Area 51 battle, former army sniper claims
US soldiers killed three reptilian aliens in secret Area 51 battle, former army sniper claims
Arab Spring slogans return to Tunisia as thousands demand president's removal
Arab Spring slogans return to Tunisia as thousands demand president's removal
Norte fire update: Blaze grows to 570 acres, 5% contained in Orange County
Norte fire update: Blaze grows to 570 acres, 5% contained in Orange County
iPhone Duo restock: When Apple's foldable will be available again
iPhone Duo restock: When Apple's foldable will be available again
Pope Leo returns to Vatican after cancer surgery, but doctors have yet to answer key question
Pope Leo returns to Vatican after cancer surgery, but doctors have yet to answer key question