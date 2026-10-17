Kylie Kelce shares rare insights into Jason's bond with daughter Wyatt

Kylie Kelce shared a funny anecdote about her family during a new interview appearance as she talked about her husband Jason Kelce's bond with their daughter Wyatt.

The 34-year-old media personality shared that Wyatt matches Jason's personality completely, and “watching Jason and Wyatt go toe-to-toe is like watching him argue with himself. It’s delightful.”

Kylie added, “They’re two peas in a pod. It’s almost as if we cloned him and gave her long hair. She’s bullheaded and opinionated. According to her, she’s always right. Watching Jason argue with her is like watching him argue with himself.”

Speaking of her role in their arguments, the Not Gonna Lie host noted, “I’m just like, ‘Hmm, tough one, huh?’”

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Fans in the comments laughed at the sweet anecdote, writing, "Wyatt as a teenager. Godspeed."

Another added, "I strongly relate to this. Me and my dad Butthead all the time drives my mom nuts."

A third chimed in, "that's so relatable hahahah."

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