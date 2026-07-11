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Kylie Kelce sparks hope among Taylor Swift fans with new statement

Kylie Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding photos

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 11, 2026

Kylie Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelces wedding photos
Kylie Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding photos

Kylie Kelce has finally addressed a burning question in Swifties’ minds ever since her sister-in-law Taylor Swift got married to Travis Kelce.

The 34-year-old media personality told fans waiting on the pop superstar and the NFL star’s wedding photos that the pictures will arrive “eventually.”

While Kylie was attending the 2026 American Century Championship, all fans hoped was for a clarification on whether the couple who got married at the Madison Square Garden on July 3, are planning on sharing the pictures with the world. 

While Taylor has maintained her silence on social media - avoiding to share any pictures from her Hall of Fame induction as well as her big day with Travis, the newlyweds were recently spotted attending a wedding in Los Angeles.

The couple sported their shiny new wedding rings at the celebration and their pictures expectedly made rounds on social media. 

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