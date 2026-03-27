Kylie Kelce moves to tears remembering past trauma with Jason Kelce

Kylie Kelce gets overwhelmed by emotional journey with husband Jason Kelce

Kylie Kelce reflected on her journey to parenthood with husband Jason Kelce in the latest episode of her podcast, and could not contain her emotions as she broke down in tears.

The 34-year-old mom of four had some hiccups with her pregnancies before she became a mom to four healthy daughters, and she remembers those who stood with her during the dark times.

One such people she gave tribute to was her OBGYN Dr. Joan Devine, who helped her process the loss when she had a miscarriage, and has been with her ever since.

"I truly don't think that I would have had the courage to try again so quickly had you not handled that with such care…But, that experience and the way that you handled that and the way you helped me through that was something that like has has helped me go on to then have four kids because you made it clear that it was nothing that I did," Kylie told Dr. Devine in the Thursday, March 26 episode of Not Gonna Lie.

Recalling the traumatic time, the former athlete continued, "You were gentle in the way that you delivered the news," sharing how the doctor laid out her options and gave her the agency and time to decide.

Kylie admitted that she will always have the “deepest love” for Devine who supported her at the time she was alone without her husband.

The doctor replied, "It's so hard. Those moments are difficult for us. We feel it for each patient," Dr. Devine replied. "I'm glad I could be there for you on that day."

At this point, the podcast host was carried away by emotions and called her doctor her “soul OB” who made the journey to motherhood so much less lonely, and gentler.

Kylie concluded her segment by saying she wishes for all mothers to find their soul OBs.