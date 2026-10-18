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Taylor Swift fans excited for brand new performance after 'Encore' release

Taylor Swift gears up for new performance ahead of Grammy nominations

By
Web Desk
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Published October 18, 2026

Taylor Swift fans excited for brand new performance after Encore release
Taylor Swift fans excited for brand new performance after 'Encore' release 

Taylor Swift fans are counting down the moments as the pop superstar is gearing up to take the stage once again at the Academy Museum Gala.

The 36-year-old pop superstar will be performing for an exclusive group of attendees and Swifties are hoping to get a video recording, as Swift's performances have been rare this year.

The Actually Romantic hitmaker has just released her The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore so fans are wondering whether she will be performing one of the latest songs.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift's Clara Bow inspiration gets a major movie deal

Taking to social media, fans wrote, "Well that crowd is in for a treat tonight," and "So0oo0 excited."

A third chimed in, "It will be forecast her performance or it will be like the one in the Emmy that it was private?" and "Please let it be TFOO and Opalite instead of IKIIKY or Patient Zero."

While others applauded, "Queen!" and "motherrrr." 

READ MORE: Taylor Swift's new release wages war against Olivia Rodrigo's fandom

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