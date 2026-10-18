Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter's 'beef' resurfaces after new update

Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter's years-old feud has resurfaced on social media, as their fandoms began to argue over a post.

The Espresso hitmaker's official social media team promoted her collab with Madonna, writing, "collab so good we're still talking about it," but Rodrigo's fans took it to be a shady comment.

The fans considered it to be a diss at the drop dead songstress' recent collaboration with Chappell Roan because of the timing, and a stan war ensued.

READ MORE: Sabrina Carpenter shows off fan memorabilia with heartfelt appreciation

Flocking to the thread, one X user wrote, "wait i thought this was a fan account being messy but it’s the official team account ??" and "Somebody is getting fired like who needs haters when you’ve got a team setting you up like this."

A third chimed in, "Sabrina and Olivia are NOT friends , I dont want to see Livbrinas defend this microagression," while one argued, "God forbid they campaign for the grammy, yall take everything so personal."

Another agreed, "this is not olivia shade," while one wrote, "how is this them being messy? the account literally just love randomly posting about their collab."

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo hints at Sabrina Carpenter collaboration amid new album