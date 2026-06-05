Olivia Rodrigo hints at Sabrina Carpenter collaboration amid new album

Olivia Rodrigo gets honest about possible future collaborations with Sabrina Carpenter after putting rumoured bad blood behind them.

During a recent interview published on Thursday, June 4, the Happier singer was asked about whether she’d ever work on a song with her fellow Gen-Z pop star?

“Oh, gosh,” the Deja Vu singer said with a laugh. “I mean, I’m open.”

“I’m open to all types of collaboration,” the 23-year-old pop star emphasised during the new Dazed cover story interview.

It’s not the first time someone has asked Rodrigo about Carpenter.

For the unversed, five years ago the two young pop superstars sparked controversy after Rodrigo released debut single Drivers License, which describes how an ex broke up with her to be with “that blonde girl,” whom fans determined to be the Manchild chart-topper.

In response, the Girl Meets World alum dropped tracks such as Skin and Because I Liked a Boy.

The rumours date back to 2021 when fans speculated they were diss tracks directed at each other over a love triangle involving actor Joshua Bassett.

However, the two has swiftly put the alleged feud to rest with Rodrigo gushing over Carpenter, saying “I think she’s great,” to British Vogue in March. “I’m so happy for all of her success too. I love the album she’s put out … people just get weird and clickbaity. It’s all love, though. I’ve talked to her many times.”