Taylor Swift enchants onlookers with Cinderella-inspired look

Taylor Swift brought a touch of fairytale magic to the 2026 Academy Museum Gala.

On Saturday, October 17, the 14-time Grammy winner left fans enchanted by her Cinderella-inspired look at the star-studded event in Los Angeles

For the occasion the 36-year-old pop superstar donned a stunning icy-blue Dior gown that looked straight out of a fairytale.

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Fans were quick to draw comparisons to Cinderella as pictures and videos of her glamorous appearance circulated online.

One admirer wrote, “SHE LOOKS LIKE CINDERELLA OMG.”

Another exclaimed, “Oh Cinderella,” followed by a third, commenting, “this is no taylor swift. this is TAYPRINCESS.”

Several Swifties shower the singer with other compliments. One describing her as “a modern Cinderella.”

“This is the most princess she’s ever looked I CANT,” another added.

The strapless gown featured a delicately pleated skirt, a fitted bodice and a sparkling bow detail that added to its princess-like charm.

The Fate of the Ophelia hitmaker completed the look with dazzling Chopard diamond jewellery and softly curled, shoulder-length hair styled in a romantic half-up look.

Her appearance was among the highlights of the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala, which celebrates cinema and raises funds for the museum's exhibitions, screenings, educational programmes and preservation efforts.

The Reputation maker was also announced as the evening's performer, adding another major moment to her high-profile appearance.

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