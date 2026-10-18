Donna Kelce reacts to viral tweets linked to Travis

Donna Kelce is pushing back against a viral social media controversy involving her son Travis Kelce, insisting that one of the resurfaced accounts being linked to the NFL star isn't his.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has faced fresh scrutiny after reportedly liking an Instagram video of Shane Gillis' controversial Saturday Night Live monologue.

The comedian drew backlash over a vulgar joke about women's gym attire, and the reported like prompted some fans to dig through alleged old posts attributed to Travis.

Read More: Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce teases on rumored NYC wedding

The timing has added another layer to the debate, given Travis' marriage to Taylor Swift, who has spoken publicly about feminism and women's empowerment.

BuzzFeed recently examined screenshots of posts allegedly dating from 2009 to 2011.

The outlet said it could not independently verify the screenshots, although The New York Times had previously reported that Snopes authenticated them.

Some of the posts contain insulting comments about women's bodies and cheerleaders. One screenshot reads, "hahaha why cant girls hide they backfat? that ***** nasty!!!"

Another said, "I feel like if u wanna be a cheerleader you have to pass a beauty test…. there's too many ugly cheerleaders out here smh."

When a fan account reshared the cheerleader post on X on Saturday, Donna stepped in to challenge the attribution.

She replied that the handle shown was not Travis' and that it was "not his account."

Other screenshots highlighted by BuzzFeed include a post reading, "As a man, You have something wrong with you if your going for girls that weight more than you!!" Another reportedly contains an ableist slur.

Travis has yet to publicly address the resurfaced posts, leaving fans debating both their authenticity and the wider controversy.