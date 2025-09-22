Donna Kelce forces Travis to have babies with Taylor Swift

Donna Kelce demands babies from Travis and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s mother, Dona Kelce, is putting “some pressure” on him to start having kids with fiancée Taylor Swift following their engagement.

On the Monday, September 22 episode of Jason Kelce and Travis’ podcast New Heights, both the brothers hosted Coach Deion Sanders.

While conversing with Sanders about the fact that parents always rank their children, Jason revealed, “Mom's always had Travis number one. I do know.”

Travis was quick enough to interrupt him and stated that the rankings had changed.

He proclaimed, “Listen, right now right now, Mom has Jason no. 1 because he has kids,” referring to his older brother’s four daughters.

For those unaware, the 37-year-old former professional football centre, who spent his entire 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League, tied the knot with Kylie Kelce on April 14, 2018 and welcomed four daughters with her, namely Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 5 months.

Agreeing with the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, Jason quipped, “That is true. She has said that. She has made that comment. She's put some pressure on him.”

Sanders also participated in a playful conversation and laughingly teased Travis about his mother’s pressure by saying, “What you waiting on, Dad? So what you waiting on?”

Notably, an insider told PEOPLE magazine that Donna loved Travis and Taylor’s story and even kept mementos from the day her son proposed to the Gorgeous crooner.

“Donna is already saving little things from this time like photos, notes and flowers. She is very sentimental about it. She wants to remember every detail, so she has been holding onto mementos from their first days as an engaged couple,” the source revealed.