Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce teases on rumored NYC wedding

Donna Kelce has landed in New York City ahead of her son Travis Kelce's rumoured wedding to Taylor Swift, and she headed straight to Madison Square Garden.

The Kelce matriarch touched down at LaGuardia Airport on 2 July, pulling her own carry-on bags through the terminal in a colourful floral shirt, black trousers and a navy embellished zip-up hoodie, before making her way directly to MSG, the venue widely believed to be hosting the nuptials on 3 July.

Donna's arrival is the latest in a string of sightings that have set New York buzzing.

Ed Sheeran, a longtime friend of Swift and frequent collaborator with producer Aaron Dessner, was spotted spending time with Dessner on Saratoga Lake upstate.

Sabrina Carpenter dined at Emmett's on Grove in the West Village on 30 June.

And Travis himself was seen going for a run around Tribeca, the Manhattan neighbourhood Swift has long called home, on the same day.

Outside Madison Square Garden, meanwhile, the signs are becoming increasingly hard to ignore.

Crews have been spotted prepping the arena for what appears to be a significant event, with a new carpeted entrance installed and what looks like a disco ball among the additions being made to the space.

Neither Taylor nor Travis have confirmed a single detail about their wedding plans.

Sources have previously told outlets only that guests were told to be in New York on 2 and 3 July, with no venue specified.

Donna's arrival at MSG rather than anywhere else in the city will do little to dampen the speculation.

Travis's brother Jason Kelce, when asked about the wedding recently, kept it equally brief: "This is not our information to share."