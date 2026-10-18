'Harry Potter' Bonnie Wright reveals unique name of newborn son after home birth

The adorable post quickly caught fans' attention, with many rushing to congratulate the couple.

Bonnie Wright, the actress famously known for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise, has revealed she has welcomed her second son.

The 35-year-old actress and filmmaker has given her little munchkin a unique yet beautiful name inspired by a flower: Aster Sky Wright Lococo.

Bonnie gave birth at home in California to her second child with her husband, Andrew LOCOCO, 42.

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'Say hello to our son Aster Sky Wright Lococo born at home on the 28th September,' Bonnie wrote, explaining that he was 'named after the star shaped flower,' she penned.

'Our little star has been showered in love by his big brother Elio. Thank you universe for my loving bundle of boys!'

The adorable post quickly caught fans' attention, with many rushing to congratulate the couple.

Among those congratulating the family was Bonnie's former Harry Potter co-star Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood.

Bonnie revealed in April that she was expecting a second baby, sharing photos of Elio resting against her growing bump.

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