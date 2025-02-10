'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright shares powerful message

Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright has shared a powerful message with fans.

During a panel at MegaCon 2025, Wright, famed for playing Ginny Weasley in the franchise, made an appearance alongside her on-screen brothers, Fred and George Weasley, played by James and Oliver Phelps.

The actress and filmmaker shared a powerful message about acceptance, saying, "There are a lot of people who don’t love people for who they are at this moment."

Moreover, Wright went on to reflect on how Harry Potter has created a lasting sense of community.

"Harry Potter can feel like a community — we're in one now," The Philosophers actress said. "So it's nice to recognize the circles we exist in and how they give you a sense of belonging and purpose, or [help you] feel seen."

It is worth mentioning that this message by Bonnie Wright comes as the Harry Potter franchise, which also stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint has been at the center of controversy over the past few years due to author J.K. Rowling's views on gender identity.

However, several stars of the franchise have publicly distanced themselves from her comments.