‘Harry Potter' movie star Bonnie Wright expecting second baby

Bonnie Wright, the actress famously known for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise, has revealed she is expecting her second baby.

The 35-year-old star shared the happy news with her followers on Sunday, 5 April, through a heartwarming post on Instagram.

Wright, who appeared in all eight movies of the wizarding series, confirmed that her "second little earthling" will be joining the family this autumn.

The announcement was with two sweet photos of the mother sitting on a couch with her two-year-old son, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo.

In the snaps, Wright is seen displaying her baby bump, with one particularly touching shot showing her looking down at her son while he faces her stomach.

She captioned the post, “Two babies on my lap, our second little earthling joining us this autumn,” shortly after teasing a "very special" update on her Instagram Stories with a waterside selfie.

Support from the Harry Potter family came quickly, with co-star Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, among the first to offer her congratulations in the comments.

Wright and her husband, Andrew Lococo, originally met in 2020 and tied the knot in March 2022.

Their first child, Elio, was born in September 2023.